Party Train: Hey Now Hey

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 33 by Tino Gross, Lee Dorsey, The Sweet Three, Lee Rogers, Willie Dixon, Maceo & The Macks, Sly & The Family Stone, Mandrill, the Ohio Players, Trevor Dandy, The BarKays, Aretha Franklin, Betty Davis, Earl Harrison, James Phelps, Stevie Wonder, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, and the Howling Diablos.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HEY NOW HEY
PARTY TRAIN 33
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0033]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Lee Dorsey: Sneakin’ Sally Thru The Alley
[05] The Sweet Three: That’s The Way It Is
[06] Lee Rogers: Sock Some Love Power To Me
[07] Willie Dixon: 29 Ways
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Maceo & The Macks: Cross The Track (We Better Go Back)
[10] Sly & The Family Stone: Shine It On
[11] Mandrill: Love One Another
[12] Ohio Players: Rattlesnake
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Trevor Dandy: Is There Any Love In This World
[15] The BarKays: In The Hole
[16] Aretha Franklin: Sweetest Smile & The Funkiest Style (Hey Now Hey)
[17] Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Earl Harrison: Can You Forgive Me
[20] James Phelps: Love Is A Five Letter Word
[21] Stevie Wonder: My Cherie Amour
[22] Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings: We Get Along
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Mean Little Town
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.