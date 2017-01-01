Party Train: Hey Now Hey

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 33 by Tino Gross, Lee Dorsey, The Sweet Three, Lee Rogers, Willie Dixon, Maceo & The Macks, Sly & The Family Stone, Mandrill, the Ohio Players, Trevor Dandy, The BarKays, Aretha Franklin, Betty Davis, Earl Harrison, James Phelps, Stevie Wonder, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, and the Howling Diablos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HEY NOW HEY

PARTY TRAIN 33

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0033]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Lee Dorsey: Sneakin’ Sally Thru The Alley

[05] The Sweet Three: That’s The Way It Is

[06] Lee Rogers: Sock Some Love Power To Me

[07] Willie Dixon: 29 Ways

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Maceo & The Macks: Cross The Track (We Better Go Back)

[10] Sly & The Family Stone: Shine It On

[11] Mandrill: Love One Another

[12] Ohio Players: Rattlesnake

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Trevor Dandy: Is There Any Love In This World

[15] The BarKays: In The Hole

[16] Aretha Franklin: Sweetest Smile & The Funkiest Style (Hey Now Hey)

[17] Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Earl Harrison: Can You Forgive Me

[20] James Phelps: Love Is A Five Letter Word

[21] Stevie Wonder: My Cherie Amour

[22] Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings: We Get Along

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Mean Little Town

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.