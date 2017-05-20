Party Train: Impeach Me Baby

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Rufus Thomas, O.V. Wright, JoJo Benson & Peggy Scott, Freda Payne, Syl Johnson, The Ambassadors, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Funkadelic, Magnum, Lee Dorsey, Jesse Anderson, Andre Williams & The Lancers, Arlene Brown & Lee Shot Williams, Bob & Gene, Freddie North, The Moments, the Howling Diablos, and Dr. John.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
IMPEACH ME BABY
PARTY TRAIN 56
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 24, 2017 [LLPT-0056]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Rufus Thomas: Jump Back
[05] O.V. Wright: Monkey Dog
[06] JoJo Benson & Peggy Scott: Soulshake
[07] Freda Payne: You Brought The Joy
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Syl Johnson: Feelin’ Frisky
[10] The Ambassadors: Music (Makes You Wanna Dance)
[11] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: Can’t Get Right
[12] Funkadelic: You Can’t Miss What You Can’t Measure
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Magnum: Your Mind
[15] Lee Dorsey: O Me O My O
[16] Jesse Anderson: Help Wanted
[17] Andre Williams & The Lancers: Jivin’ Around (Part 2)
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Arlene Brown & Lee Shot Williams: Impeach Me Baby
[20] Bob & Gene: I Can Be Cool
[21] Freddie North: She’s All I Got
[22] The Moments: Look At Me, I’m In Love
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Howling Diablos: Surfin In Detroit
[25] Closing Music: Dr. John: Where Ya At Mule
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.