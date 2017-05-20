Party Train: Impeach Me Baby

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Rufus Thomas, O.V. Wright, JoJo Benson & Peggy Scott, Freda Payne, Syl Johnson, The Ambassadors, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Funkadelic, Magnum, Lee Dorsey, Jesse Anderson, Andre Williams & The Lancers, Arlene Brown & Lee Shot Williams, Bob & Gene, Freddie North, The Moments, the Howling Diablos, and Dr. John.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IMPEACH ME BABY

PARTY TRAIN 56

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 24, 2017 [LLPT-0056]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Rufus Thomas: Jump Back

[05] O.V. Wright: Monkey Dog

[06] JoJo Benson & Peggy Scott: Soulshake

[07] Freda Payne: You Brought The Joy

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Syl Johnson: Feelin’ Frisky

[10] The Ambassadors: Music (Makes You Wanna Dance)

[11] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: Can’t Get Right

[12] Funkadelic: You Can’t Miss What You Can’t Measure

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Magnum: Your Mind

[15] Lee Dorsey: O Me O My O

[16] Jesse Anderson: Help Wanted

[17] Andre Williams & The Lancers: Jivin’ Around (Part 2)

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Arlene Brown & Lee Shot Williams: Impeach Me Baby

[20] Bob & Gene: I Can Be Cool

[21] Freddie North: She’s All I Got

[22] The Moments: Look At Me, I’m In Love

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Howling Diablos: Surfin In Detroit

[25] Closing Music: Dr. John: Where Ya At Mule

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.