Party Train: Jerk & Twine

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Nolan Strong & The Diablos, Roscoe Robinson, Jackie Ross, Eddie Holland, Willie Henderson & The Soul Explosions, The Malcouns featuring Bo Baral, Jean Knight, The Barrino Brothers, Maurice McKinnies & The Champions, Soul Brothers Six, Jeanne & The Darlings, Paul Burton, The Falcons, Nikiter Armstrong & Jack Haney, Pops Staples-Albert King-Steve Cropper, Etta James, and Tino G & The Diablos.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
JERK & TWINE
PARTY TRAIN 51
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, April 13, 2017 [LLPT-0051]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Nolan Strong & The Diablos: Jump Shake & Move
[05] Roscoe Robinson: That’s Enough
[06] Jackie Ross: Jerk & Twine
[07] Eddie Holland: Baby Shake
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Willie Henderson & The Soul Explosions: The Funky Chicken
[10] The Malcouns featuring Bo Baral: Somethin’ Going Wrong
[11] Jean Knight: Jesse Joe
[12] The Barrino Brothers: Just A Mistake
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Maurice McKinnies & The Champions: Sock-Em-Funk ’69 (Part 2)
[15] Soul Brothers Six: Funky Funky Way of Making Love
[16] Jeanne & The Darlings: It’s Unbelievable How You Control My Soul
[17] Paul Burton: So Very Hard To Make It Without You
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] The Falcons: Standing On Guard
[20] Nikiter Armstrong & Jack Haney: Peaceful
[21] Pops Staples, Albert King & Steve Cropper: Tupelo (Part 1)
[22] Etta James: Almost Persuaded
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Closing Music: Tino G & The Diablos: George Clinton Got In My Car
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.