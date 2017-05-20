Party Train: Jerk & Twine

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Nolan Strong & The Diablos, Roscoe Robinson, Jackie Ross, Eddie Holland, Willie Henderson & The Soul Explosions, The Malcouns featuring Bo Baral, Jean Knight, The Barrino Brothers, Maurice McKinnies & The Champions, Soul Brothers Six, Jeanne & The Darlings, Paul Burton, The Falcons, Nikiter Armstrong & Jack Haney, Pops Staples-Albert King-Steve Cropper, Etta James, and Tino G & The Diablos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

JERK & TWINE

PARTY TRAIN 51

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, April 13, 2017 [LLPT-0051]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Nolan Strong & The Diablos: Jump Shake & Move

[05] Roscoe Robinson: That’s Enough

[06] Jackie Ross: Jerk & Twine

[07] Eddie Holland: Baby Shake

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Willie Henderson & The Soul Explosions: The Funky Chicken

[10] The Malcouns featuring Bo Baral: Somethin’ Going Wrong

[11] Jean Knight: Jesse Joe

[12] The Barrino Brothers: Just A Mistake

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Maurice McKinnies & The Champions: Sock-Em-Funk ’69 (Part 2)

[15] Soul Brothers Six: Funky Funky Way of Making Love

[16] Jeanne & The Darlings: It’s Unbelievable How You Control My Soul

[17] Paul Burton: So Very Hard To Make It Without You

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] The Falcons: Standing On Guard

[20] Nikiter Armstrong & Jack Haney: Peaceful

[21] Pops Staples, Albert King & Steve Cropper: Tupelo (Part 1)

[22] Etta James: Almost Persuaded

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Tino G & The Diablos: George Clinton Got In My Car

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.