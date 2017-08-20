Party Train: Let Me Back In

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music in Episode 0 starting with her theme song by Tino G, Tyrone Davis, Joe Simon, John Lee Hooker & the Groundhogs, Wanda Davis, James Brown, Third Coast Kings, Joe Tex, Jesse Gresham Plus 3, Tower Of Power, Trouble Funk, Howling Diablos, Isaac Hayes, Thornetta Davis & Kim Wilson, Slim Harpo, Martha & The Vandellas, The Dells, and Horse Cave Trio.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
LET ME BACK IN
PARTY TRAIN 02
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 3, 2016 [LLPT-0002]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Tyrone Davis: Let Me Back In
[05] Joe Simon: Power of Love
[06] John Lee Hooker: Little Girl Go Back To School
[07] Wanda Davis: Save Me
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] James Brown: Funky President (People It’s Bad)
[10] Third Coast Kings: West Grand Blvd. > Tino G ID >
[11] Joe Tex: You Said A Bad Word
[12] Jesse Gresham Plus 3: Shootin’ The Grease
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Tower Of Power: Funkifize
[15] Trouble Funk: Somethin To Do (Part 2)
[16] Howling Diablos: Reeferman
[17] Isaac Hayes: Do Your Thing
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Thornetta Davis & Kim Wilson: I Gotta Sang The Blues
[20] Slim Harpo: Got Love If You Want It
[21] Martha & The Vandellas: Quicksand
[22] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[23] Closing Music: Horse Cave Trio: Forever, Forever
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.