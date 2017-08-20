Party Train: Let Me Back In

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music in Episode 0 starting with her theme song by Tino G, Tyrone Davis, Joe Simon, John Lee Hooker & the Groundhogs, Wanda Davis, James Brown, Third Coast Kings, Joe Tex, Jesse Gresham Plus 3, Tower Of Power, Trouble Funk, Howling Diablos, Isaac Hayes, Thornetta Davis & Kim Wilson, Slim Harpo, Martha & The Vandellas, The Dells, and Horse Cave Trio.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LET ME BACK IN

PARTY TRAIN 02

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 3, 2016 [LLPT-0002]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Tyrone Davis: Let Me Back In

[05] Joe Simon: Power of Love

[06] John Lee Hooker: Little Girl Go Back To School

[07] Wanda Davis: Save Me

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] James Brown: Funky President (People It’s Bad)

[10] Third Coast Kings: West Grand Blvd. > Tino G ID >

[11] Joe Tex: You Said A Bad Word

[12] Jesse Gresham Plus 3: Shootin’ The Grease

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Tower Of Power: Funkifize

[15] Trouble Funk: Somethin To Do (Part 2)

[16] Howling Diablos: Reeferman

[17] Isaac Hayes: Do Your Thing

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Thornetta Davis & Kim Wilson: I Gotta Sang The Blues

[20] Slim Harpo: Got Love If You Want It

[21] Martha & The Vandellas: Quicksand

[22] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[23] Closing Music: Horse Cave Trio: Forever, Forever

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.