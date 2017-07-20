Party Train: Little Soul Sister

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LITTLE SOUL SISTER

PARTY TRAIN 01

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 3, 2016 [LLPT-0001]

Linda Lexy needed a break in August to tend to her duties at Funky D Records in Royal Oak, so we reached into the vaults and came out with her first show for Radio Free Amsterdam, where she’s playing music starting with her theme song by Tino G, followed by Little Willie John, Ike Turner & Family Vibes, Jimmie Bones, Jimi Hendrix, Funkadelic, Leon Haywood, War, Lyn Collins, Nikki James, Laura Lee, The Marvelettes, Aretha Franklin, Cedric Burnside, the Royal Blackbirds, and Alvin Youngblood Hart.

LITTLE SOUL SISTER

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Little Willie John: Leave My Kitten Alone

[05] Ike Turner & Family Vibes: Garbage Man

[06] Jimmie Bones: Snakebit & Wandering

[07] Jimi Hendrix: Bleeding Heart

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Funkadelic: I Wanna Know If It’s Good To You

[10] Leon Haywood: I Wanna Do Something Freaky To You

[11] War: Me & Baby Brother

[12] Lyn Collins: Me & My Baby Got A Good Thing Going

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Nikki James: I’m Your Child

[15] Laura Lee: Dirty Man

[16] The Marvelettes: The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game

[17] Aretha Franklin: Rough Lover

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Cedric Burnside: You Just Wait & See

[20] Royal Blackbirds: Queen of Misery

[21] Alvin Youngblood Hart: Stomp Dance

[22] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[23] Closing Music: Tino G: Flint Talkin’ Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.