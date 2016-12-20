Party Train: Mexican Laundromat

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit where she’s playing music in Episode 31 by Tino Gross, Wynonie Harris, Ike & Tina Turner, Don Covay & the Goodtimers, Big Dee Irwin, Lee Fields & The Explorers, Sisters Love, Albert Ayler, Mr. Percolater, Jody Gayles, Little Junior Parker, Hank Johnson, Pearly Queen, Al Wilson, Chuck Willis, Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford, Little Ann, the Howling Diablos, and John Sinclair.
MEXICAN The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MEXICAN LAUNDROMAT
PARTY TRAIN 31
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0031]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Wynonie Harris: All She Wants To Do Is Rock
[05] Ike & Tina Turner: I Idolize You
[06] Don Covay & the Goodtimers: I Never Get Enough Of Your Love
[07] Big Dee Irwin: Linda
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Lee Fields & The Explorers: I’m The Man
[10] Sisters Love: Now Is The Time
[11] Albert Ayler: Everybody’s Movin’
[12] Mr. Percolater : I Got A Thing For You Baby
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Jody Gayles: You Gotta Push
[15] Little Junior Parker: Love Me Baby
[16] Hank Johnson: You Lost Your Thing
[17] Pearly Queen: Quit Jivin’
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Al Wilson: La La Peace Song
[20] Chuck Willis: What Am I Living For
[21] Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford: I Need Your Loving
[22] Little Ann: Deep Shadows
[23 Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Howling Diablos: Mexican Laundromat
[25] Closing Music: John Sinclair: Rhythm Inning
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.