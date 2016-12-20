Party Train: Mexican Laundromat

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit where she’s playing music in Episode 31 by Tino Gross, Wynonie Harris, Ike & Tina Turner, Don Covay & the Goodtimers, Big Dee Irwin, Lee Fields & The Explorers, Sisters Love, Albert Ayler, Mr. Percolater, Jody Gayles, Little Junior Parker, Hank Johnson, Pearly Queen, Al Wilson, Chuck Willis, Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford, Little Ann, the Howling Diablos, and John Sinclair.

MEXICAN The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MEXICAN LAUNDROMAT

PARTY TRAIN 31

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0031]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Wynonie Harris: All She Wants To Do Is Rock

[05] Ike & Tina Turner: I Idolize You

[06] Don Covay & the Goodtimers: I Never Get Enough Of Your Love

[07] Big Dee Irwin: Linda

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Lee Fields & The Explorers: I’m The Man

[10] Sisters Love: Now Is The Time

[11] Albert Ayler: Everybody’s Movin’

[12] Mr. Percolater : I Got A Thing For You Baby

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Jody Gayles: You Gotta Push

[15] Little Junior Parker: Love Me Baby

[16] Hank Johnson: You Lost Your Thing

[17] Pearly Queen: Quit Jivin’

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Al Wilson: La La Peace Song

[20] Chuck Willis: What Am I Living For

[21] Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford: I Need Your Loving

[22] Little Ann: Deep Shadows

[23 Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Howling Diablos: Mexican Laundromat

[25] Closing Music: John Sinclair: Rhythm Inning

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.