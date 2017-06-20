Party Train: Mr. Hot Stuff

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Chuck Berry, Frankie Newsome, Little Stevie Wonder, The Royalettes, The Hot Stuffs, Conquer The World, Bob Marley, Emperors Soul 69, The Love Experience, Allen Toussaint, Bobby Miller, Ann Peebles, The Staples Singers, The Chi-Lites, The Dramatics, Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack, the Royal Blackbirds, and Harmonica Shah.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MR. HOT STUFF

PARTY TRAIN 58

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, June 25, 2017 [LLPT-0058]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Chuck Berry: No Particular Place To Go

[05] Frankie Newsome: My Lucky Day

[06] Little Stevie Wonder: I Call It Pretty Music But The Old People Call It The Blues

[07] The Royalettes: Don’t You Cry

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] The Hot Stuffs: Mr. Hot Stuff

[10] Conquer The World: Yellow Sunshine

[11] Bob Marley: Get Up, Stand Up

[12] Emperors Soul 69: Bring Out Yourself

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] The Love Experience: Are You Together For The New Day

[15] Allen Toussaint: We The People

[16] Bobby Miller: This Is My Dance

[17] Ann Peebles: I Take What I Want

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] The Staples Singers: You’ve Gotta Earn It

[20] The Chi-Lites: Give It Away

[21] The Dramatics: I Dedicate My Life To You

[22] Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack: You’ve Got A Friend

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Royal Blackbirds: You Hurt Me

[25] Closing Music: Harmonica Shah: I Heard You Was At The Casino

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.