Party Train: Push And Shove

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, the Li’l Soul Brothers, The Poets, Ted Taylor, Dave Hamilton Band, Little Beaver, Cherry Fog, Cheryl Dorsey, Eddie Bo & Inez Cheatham, The Commodores, James Harris & The Flaming Hearts of Rhythm, Willie Wiley, Black Nasty, Rosie Lopez, Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces, Brenda & The Tabulations, SueAnn Jones, and John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PUSH AND SHOVE
PARTY TRAIN 37
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, January 2, 2017 [LLPT-0037]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Li’l Soul Brothers: I’ve Got Heartaches
[05] The Poets: She Blew A Good Thing
[06] Ted Taylor: I’ve Got To Find Somebody New
[07] Dave Hamilton Band: You’ve Got Me Turned Around
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Little Beaver: Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay
[10] Cherry Fog: Nervous Conclusion
[11] Cheryl Dorsey: If You Want Your Man
[12] Eddie Bo & Inez Cheatham: Lover And A Friend
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] The Commodores: Keep On Dancing
[15] James Harris & The Flaming Hearts of Rhythm: The Hurt
[16] Willie Wiley: Push And Shove
[17] Black Nasty: Talking To The People
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Rosie Lopez: Too Hot To Hold
[20] Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces: Searching For My Love
[21] Brenda & The Tabulations: God Only Knows
[22] Sue Ann Jones: Missing You
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Tino G: Shake ‘Em On Down
[25] Closing Music: John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: Shake ‘Em On Down
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.