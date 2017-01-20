Party Train: Push And Shove

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, the Li’l Soul Brothers, The Poets, Ted Taylor, Dave Hamilton Band, Little Beaver, Cherry Fog, Cheryl Dorsey, Eddie Bo & Inez Cheatham, The Commodores, James Harris & The Flaming Hearts of Rhythm, Willie Wiley, Black Nasty, Rosie Lopez, Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces, Brenda & The Tabulations, SueAnn Jones, and John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PUSH AND SHOVE

PARTY TRAIN 37

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, January 2, 2017 [LLPT-0037]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Li’l Soul Brothers: I’ve Got Heartaches

[05] The Poets: She Blew A Good Thing

[06] Ted Taylor: I’ve Got To Find Somebody New

[07] Dave Hamilton Band: You’ve Got Me Turned Around

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Little Beaver: Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay

[10] Cherry Fog: Nervous Conclusion

[11] Cheryl Dorsey: If You Want Your Man

[12] Eddie Bo & Inez Cheatham: Lover And A Friend

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] The Commodores: Keep On Dancing

[15] James Harris & The Flaming Hearts of Rhythm: The Hurt

[16] Willie Wiley: Push And Shove

[17] Black Nasty: Talking To The People

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Rosie Lopez: Too Hot To Hold

[20] Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces: Searching For My Love

[21] Brenda & The Tabulations: God Only Knows

[22] Sue Ann Jones: Missing You

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Tino G: Shake ‘Em On Down

[25] Closing Music: John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: Shake ‘Em On Down

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.