Party Train: Raise Your Hand

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Falcons, Marie Knight, Charles Sheffield, The Charmettes, Abraham & The Metronomes, The Fantastic Johnny C, Clarence Reid, Nathan Bartell, The Bar-Kays, James Brown, The Isley Brothers, Leroy Hutson, Eddie Floyd, The Staples Singers, Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens, The Mighty Hannibal, Tino G’s Dumpster Machine, and Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

RAISE YOUR HAND

PARTY TRAIN 61

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, July 6, 2017 [LLPT-0061]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] The Falcons: Let’s Kiss & Make Up

[05] Marie Knight: Come On Baby (Hold My Hand)

[06] Charles Sheffield: It’s Your Voodoo Working

[07] The Charmettes: Please Don’t Kiss Me Again

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Abraham & The Metronomes: Party

[10] The Fantastic Johnny C: Hitch It To The Horse

[11] Clarence Reid: Nobody But You Babe

[12] Nathan Bartell: Top Going Down, Bottom Going Up

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] The Bar-Kays: Sang And Dance

[15] James Brown: Give It Up Turnit Loose

[16] The Isley Brothers: Livin’ In The Life

[17] Leroy Hutson: After The Fight

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Eddie Floyd: Raise Your Hand

[20] The Staples Singers: I’m A Lover

[21] Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens: What Have You Done

[22] The Mighty Hannibal: I’ll Come Back To You

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[23] Tino G’s Dumpster Machine: Funky Business

[24] Closing Music: Walter “Wolfman” Washingtons: Wolf Funk

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.