Party Train: Raise Your Hand

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Falcons, Marie Knight, Charles Sheffield, The Charmettes, Abraham & The Metronomes, The Fantastic Johnny C, Clarence Reid, Nathan Bartell, The Bar-Kays, James Brown, The Isley Brothers, Leroy Hutson, Eddie Floyd, The Staples Singers, Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens, The Mighty Hannibal, Tino G’s Dumpster Machine, and Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
RAISE YOUR HAND
PARTY TRAIN 61
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, July 6, 2017 [LLPT-0061]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] The Falcons: Let’s Kiss & Make Up
[05] Marie Knight: Come On Baby (Hold My Hand)
[06] Charles Sheffield: It’s Your Voodoo Working
[07] The Charmettes: Please Don’t Kiss Me Again
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Abraham & The Metronomes: Party
[10] The Fantastic Johnny C: Hitch It To The Horse
[11] Clarence Reid: Nobody But You Babe
[12] Nathan Bartell: Top Going Down, Bottom Going Up
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] The Bar-Kays: Sang And Dance
[15] James Brown: Give It Up Turnit Loose
[16] The Isley Brothers: Livin’ In The Life
[17] Leroy Hutson: After The Fight
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Eddie Floyd: Raise Your Hand
[20] The Staples Singers: I’m A Lover
[21] Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens: What Have You Done
[22] The Mighty Hannibal: I’ll Come Back To You
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[23] Tino G’s Dumpster Machine: Funky Business
[24] Closing Music: Walter “Wolfman” Washingtons: Wolf Funk
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.