Party Train: Say Yeah Yeah

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Bobby Day & The Satellites, DeeDee Warwick, Ruth Brown, Andre Williams & the Five Dollars, the Big Apple Band, King Solomon, Barbara Lynn, Ray Fazier & Shades of Madness, TD & Jimmy James 3, Tony Owens, Yvonne Fair, Soul Tornadoes, Vicki Labat, Martha & The Vandellas, H.B. Barnum, Percy Sledge, the Royal Blackbirds, and the Lyman Woodard Organization.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SAY YEAH YEAH
PARTY TRAIN 30
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0030]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Bobby Day & The Satellites: Beep Beep Beep
[05] DeeDee Warwick: You’re No Good
[06] Ruth Brown: Mambo Baby
[07] Andre Williams & the Five Dollars: Mmmm, Andre Williams is Movin‘
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Big Apple Band: Party & Get On Down
[10] King Solomon: Political Rag
[11] Barbara Lynn: Mellow Feeling
[12] Ray Fazier & Shades of Madness: I Who Have Nothing
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] TD & Jimmy James 3: Jalapeño Pep
[15] Tony Owens: Gotta Get My Baby Back Home
[16] Yvonne Fair: Say Yeah Yeah
[17] Soul Tornadoes: Bobby’s Mood
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Vicki Labat: Got To Keep Hanging On
[20] Martha & The Vandellas: Ready For Love
[21] H.B. Barnum: Searchin’ For My Soul
[22] Percy Sledge: It’s All Wrong But It’s Alright
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Royal Blackbirds: Little Boy You’re No Good
[25] Closing Music: Lyman Woodard Organization: Theme In Search of a Sports Spectacular
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.