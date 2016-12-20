Party Train: Say Yeah Yeah

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Bobby Day & The Satellites, DeeDee Warwick, Ruth Brown, Andre Williams & the Five Dollars, the Big Apple Band, King Solomon, Barbara Lynn, Ray Fazier & Shades of Madness, TD & Jimmy James 3, Tony Owens, Yvonne Fair, Soul Tornadoes, Vicki Labat, Martha & The Vandellas, H.B. Barnum, Percy Sledge, the Royal Blackbirds, and the Lyman Woodard Organization.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SAY YEAH YEAH

PARTY TRAIN 30

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0030]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Bobby Day & The Satellites: Beep Beep Beep

[05] DeeDee Warwick: You’re No Good

[06] Ruth Brown: Mambo Baby

[07] Andre Williams & the Five Dollars: Mmmm, Andre Williams is Movin‘

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Big Apple Band: Party & Get On Down

[10] King Solomon: Political Rag

[11] Barbara Lynn: Mellow Feeling

[12] Ray Fazier & Shades of Madness: I Who Have Nothing

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] TD & Jimmy James 3: Jalapeño Pep

[15] Tony Owens: Gotta Get My Baby Back Home

[16] Yvonne Fair: Say Yeah Yeah

[17] Soul Tornadoes: Bobby’s Mood

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Vicki Labat: Got To Keep Hanging On

[20] Martha & The Vandellas: Ready For Love

[21] H.B. Barnum: Searchin’ For My Soul

[22] Percy Sledge: It’s All Wrong But It’s Alright

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Royal Blackbirds: Little Boy You’re No Good

[25] Closing Music: Lyman Woodard Organization: Theme In Search of a Sports Spectacular

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.