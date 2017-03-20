Party Train: Shake Your Hips

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Martha & The Vandellas, Pookie Hudson, Timmy Willis, James Brown, Honey & The Bees, The Cobras, The Universals, Timmy Thomas, Shirlean Williams & The Tempos Band, Slim Harpo, Sly & The Family Stone, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Melvin Davis, Nina Simone, Joe Simon, Smokey Robinson, and Tino G’s Dumpster Machine.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SHAKE YOUR HIPS

PARTY TRAIN 42

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, February 11, 2017 [LLPT-0042]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Martha & The Vandellas : I Promise To Wait My Love

[05] Pookie Hudson: This Gets To Me

[06] Timmy Willis: Mr Soul Satisfaction

[07] James Brown: I Love You

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Honey & The Bees: Love Addict

[10] The Cobras: Restless

[11] The Universals: New Generation

[12] Timmy Thomas: Rainbow Power

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Shirlean Williams & The Tempos Band: Ease It To Me

[15] Slim Harpo: Shake Your Hips

[16] Sly & The Family Stone: If U Want Me 2 Stay

[17] Johnny “Guitar” Watson: Hot Little Mama

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Melvin Davis: Still In My Heart

[20] Nina Simone: Do I Move You

[21] Joe Simon: Nine Pound Steel

[22] Smokey Robinson: I Care About Detroit

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Tino G’s Dumpster Machine: See That My Grave’s Kept Clean

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.