Party Train: Shoot Your Shot

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 29 by Tino Gross, Bo Diddley, Jr. Walker & the All Stars, Melvin Davis, Lillian DuPree, Billy Sha-Rae, Bobby Byrd, The Genies, Al Green, The Four Shades, Gwen McCrae, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Cookie & His Cupcakes, Billie Holiday, Ruby & The Romantics, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Howling Diablos, and Willie King & The Liberators.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SHOOT YOUR SHOT

PARTY TRAIN 29

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0029]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Bo Diddley: Mona

[05] Jr. Walker & the All Stars: Shoot Your Shot

[06] Melvin Davis: Find A Quiet Place & Be Lonely

[07] Lillian DuPree: (I’ve Got A Shield) Around My Heart

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Billy Sha-Rae: Let’s Do It Again

[10] Bobby Byrd: Sayin’ It & Doin’ It (Are Two Different Things)

[11] The Genies: Prove It

[12] Al Green: Driving Wheel

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] The Four Shades : My World -

[15] Gwen McCrae: All This Love

[16] Johnny “Guitar” Watson: Funk Beyond The Call of Duty

[17] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: I Put A Spell On You

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Cookie & His Cupcakes: I’ve Been So Lonely

[20] Billie Holiday: Them There Eyes

[21] Ruby & The Romantics: Our Day Will Come

[22] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: This Train

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Howling Diablos: You Make Me Good

[25] Closing Music: Willie King & The Liberators: Terrorized

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studio, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.