Party Train: Shoot Your Shot

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 29 by Tino Gross, Bo Diddley, Jr. Walker & the All Stars, Melvin Davis, Lillian DuPree, Billy Sha-Rae, Bobby Byrd, The Genies, Al Green, The Four Shades, Gwen McCrae, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Cookie & His Cupcakes, Billie Holiday, Ruby & The Romantics, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Howling Diablos, and Willie King & The Liberators.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SHOOT YOUR SHOT
PARTY TRAIN 29
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0029]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Bo Diddley: Mona
[05] Jr. Walker & the All Stars: Shoot Your Shot
[06] Melvin Davis: Find A Quiet Place & Be Lonely
[07] Lillian DuPree: (I’ve Got A Shield) Around My Heart
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Billy Sha-Rae: Let’s Do It Again
[10] Bobby Byrd: Sayin’ It & Doin’ It (Are Two Different Things)
[11] The Genies: Prove It
[12] Al Green: Driving Wheel
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] The Four Shades : My World -
[15] Gwen McCrae: All This Love
[16] Johnny “Guitar” Watson: Funk Beyond The Call of Duty
[17] Screamin’ Jay Hawkins: I Put A Spell On You
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Cookie & His Cupcakes: I’ve Been So Lonely
[20] Billie Holiday: Them There Eyes
[21] Ruby & The Romantics: Our Day Will Come
[22] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: This Train
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Howling Diablos: You Make Me Good
[25] Closing Music: Willie King & The Liberators: Terrorized
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studio, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.