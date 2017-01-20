Party Train: Smell The Funk

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Fabulous Peps, The Sherrys, Priscilla Page, The Main Ingredient, Carolyn Franklin, Bobby Dee, Jo Armstead, The Inner Drive, Jeanette Willliams, The Energetics, Marvin Holmes & The Uptights, the Dee Felice Trio, John Lee Hooker, Marvin Gaye, Yvonne Fair, Otis Redding, Jimmie Bones, and Andre Williams.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SMELL THE FUNK

PARTY TRAIN 36

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, January 2, 2017 [LLPT-0036]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] The Fabulous Peps: Gypsy Woman

[05] The Sherrys: That Guy Of Mine

[06] Priscilla Page: I’m Pretending

[07] The Main Ingredient: Everybody Plays The Fool

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Carolyn Franklin: Deal With It

[10] Bobby Dee: Sweet Thing (Part 1)

[11] Jo Armstead: I’ve Been Turned On

[12] The Inner Drive: Smell The Funk

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Jeanette Willliams: Stuff

[15] The Energetics: You Make Me Nothing

[16] Marvin Holmes & The Uptights: The Funky Mule

[17] Dee Felice Trio: There Was a Time

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] John Lee Hooker: Bluebird

[20] Marvin Gaye: Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)

[21] Yvonne Fair: If I Knew

[22] Otis Redding: I’ve Got Dreams To Remember

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Jimmie Bones: Bring It On Over

[25] Closing Music: Andre Williams: Car With A Star

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.