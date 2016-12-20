Party Train: Soul Girl

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 28 by Tino Gross, Jay & The Techniques, Yvonne Wise, The Four Larks, The Four Shells, The Explosions, Gi Gi, The Commodores, Soul Brothers Six, Lyn Collins, Jeanne & The Darlings, Carl Westmoreland, Rose Royce, Johnny Thunder, Tammi Terrell, The Delfonics, The Main Ingredient, Tino G., and the Howling Diablos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL GIRL

PARTY TRAIN 28

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, October 31, 2016 [LLPT-0028]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Jay & The Techniques: Dancin Mood

[05] Yvonne Wise: Ding, Dong Daddy

[06] The Four Larks: Groovin’ At The Go Go

[07] The Four Shells: Hot Dog

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] The Explosions: Jockey Ride

[10] Gi Gi : Daddy Love

[11] The Commodores: Rise Up

[12] Soul Brothers Six: Some Kind of Wonderful

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Lyn Collins: We Want To Paaarty, Paaarty, Paaarty (Parts 1 & 2)

[15] Jeanne & The Darlings: Soul Girl

[16] Carl Westmoreland: Shakers & Movers

[17] Rose Royce: Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Johnny Thunder: Loop De Loop

[20] Tammi Terrell : Kissing In The Shadows

[21] The Delfonics: Ready Or Not, Here I Come

[22] The Main Ingredient: Spinning Around(I Must Be Falling In Love)

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Tino G.: Factory Built Her Blues Machine

[25] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Funky Daddy

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.