Party Train: Soul Train

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Don Covay, Bobby Miller, The Sapphires, The Soul Fantastics, James Brown, Soul Devalents, Leon Haywood, Deep Street Soul feat Tia Hunter, Gwen McCrae, Dyke & The Blazers, Mr. Wiggles, Jimmy Gilford, Irma Thomas, JT Rhythm, Fontella Bass, the Howling Diablos, and R.L. Burnside.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL TRAIN

PARTY TRAIN 59

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, June 25, 2017 [LLPT-0059]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: Gotta Dance To Keep From Crying

[05] Don Covay: Yo-Yo (Part 1)

[06] Bobby Miller: Simon Says

[07] The Sapphires: The Slow Fizz

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] The Soul Fantastics: Soul Train

[10] James Brown: My Thang

[11] Soul Devalents: Grasshopper

[12] Leon Haywood: Soul Cargo

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Deep Street Soul featuring Tia Hunter: Kick Out The Jams

[15] Gwen McCrae: Damn Right It’s Good

[16] Dyke & The Blazers: Stuff

[17] Mr. Wiggles: Wash My Back

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Jimmy Gilford: Nobody Loves Me Like My Baby

[20] Irma Thomas: Time Is On My Side

[21] JT Rhythm My Sweet Baby

[22] Fontella Bass: I Want Everyone To Know

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Howling Diablos: Rainin’ In Mississippi

[25] Closing Music: R.L. Burnside: Snake Drive

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.