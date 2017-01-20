Party Train: Super Cool

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 34 by Tino Gross, Rufus Thomas, The Impressions, Lee Rogers, James Brown& The JB’s, Beginning Of The End, Mark Holder & The Positives, Carrie Riley & The Fascinations, Brotherhood, Richi Corbin Trio featuring Barbara Trent, The Sisters Love, the Soul Merchants, Don Hollinger, Warren Lee, Martha & The Vandellas, Prince Charles, John Sinclair, and Howlin’ Wolf.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUPER COOL

PARTY TRAIN 34

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0034]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Rufus Thomas: The Memphis Train

[05] The Impressions: Woman’s Got Soul

[06] Lee Rogers: How Are You Fixed For Love

[07] Mary Wells : Come To Me

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] James Brown& The JB’s: Blind Man Can See It

[10] Beginning Of The End: Come On Baby

[11] Mark Holder & The Positives: Whatever’s Fair

[12] Carrie Riley & The Fascinations: Super Cool

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Brotherhood: The Monkey That Became President

[15] Richi Corbin Trio featuring Barbara Trent: A Woman Was Made For A Man

[16] The Sisters Love : I Know You Love Me

[17] Soul Merchants: Ain’t Gonna Go For That

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Don Hollinger: I Had A Nightmare

[20] Warren Lee: Oh Anna, We’re Gonna Get Married

[21] Martha & The Vandellas: Bless You

[22] Prince Charles: Come On Home

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[23] John Sinclair: Just One Big Heart

[23] Closing Music: Howlin’ Wolf: Highway 49

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.