Party Train: Super Cool

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 34 by Tino Gross, Rufus Thomas, The Impressions, Lee Rogers, James Brown& The JB’s, Beginning Of The End, Mark Holder & The Positives, Carrie Riley & The Fascinations, Brotherhood, Richi Corbin Trio featuring Barbara Trent, The Sisters Love, the Soul Merchants, Don Hollinger, Warren Lee, Martha & The Vandellas, Prince Charles, John Sinclair, and Howlin’ Wolf.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SUPER COOL
PARTY TRAIN 34
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0034]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Rufus Thomas: The Memphis Train
[05] The Impressions: Woman’s Got Soul
[06] Lee Rogers: How Are You Fixed For Love
[07] Mary Wells : Come To Me
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] James Brown& The JB’s: Blind Man Can See It
[10] Beginning Of The End: Come On Baby
[11] Mark Holder & The Positives: Whatever’s Fair
[12] Carrie Riley & The Fascinations: Super Cool
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Brotherhood: The Monkey That Became President
[15] Richi Corbin Trio featuring Barbara Trent: A Woman Was Made For A Man
[16] The Sisters Love : I Know You Love Me
[17] Soul Merchants: Ain’t Gonna Go For That
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Don Hollinger: I Had A Nightmare
[20] Warren Lee: Oh Anna, We’re Gonna Get Married
[21] Martha & The Vandellas: Bless You
[22] Prince Charles: Come On Home
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[23] John Sinclair: Just One Big Heart
[23] Closing Music: Howlin’ Wolf: Highway 49
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.