Party Train: Supernatural Feeling

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUPERNATURAL FEELING

PARTY TRAIN 53

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 24, 2017 [LLPT-0053]

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Dramatics, Laverne Baker, Hank Ballard & The Midnighters, The Marvelettes, Primitive, Carlton Basco, War, Soul Brothers Six, Ann Sexton, the Blackbyrds, Al Green, Gino Parks, Gil Scott Heron, Barbara Acklin, David Ruffin, and Tino G’s Dumpster Machine.

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] The Dramatics: Bingo

[05] Laverne Baker: Get Up, Get Up (You Sleepyhead)

[06] Hank Ballard & The Midnighters: Let’s Go, Let’s Go, Let’s Go

[07] The Marvelettes: You’re The One

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Primitive: Creation Of Music

[10] Carlton Basco: Don’t Chain My Soul

[11] Mandrill: Positive Thing

[12] War: Southern Part of Texas

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Soul Brothers Six: Let Me Do What He Ain’t Doin’

[15] Ann Sexton: You Can’t Win

[16] The Blackbyrds: Supernatural Feeling

[17] Al Green: So You’re Leaving

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Gino Parks: My Sophisticated Lady

[20] Gil Scott Heron: When You Are Who You Are

[21] Barbara Acklin: Am I The Same Girl

[22] David Ruffin: Common Man

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Tino G’s Dumpster Machine: Walkin’ In The Rain

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.