Red Rooster Lounge 268: Worry, Worry

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, July 24, 2017 [CWRR-0268]



[01] Red Rooster Theme & Intro

[02] Tedeschi-Trucks Band: Rollin’ And Tumblin’

[03] Original 5 Blind Boys: This May Be The Last Time

[04] Silver Quintette: Father Don’t Leave

[05] Swan Silvertones: Where Shall I Go

Staple Singers: Sit Down Servant

[06] Soul Stirrers: Just Another Day

[07] Swan Silvertones: Mary Don’t You Weep

[08] William Bell: Mississippi-Arkansas Bridge

[09] Paul Delay Band: I Can’t Quit You No

[10] Stacy Jones: Mojo Potion #61 And 49

[11] Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band: Black Queen

[12] Riler Robinson: Worry, Worry

[13] Bobby “Blue” Bland: I Don’t Want No Woman

[14] Billy Flynn: If It Wasn’t For The Blues

[15] Johnny Embry: Johnny’s Bounce

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1638]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.