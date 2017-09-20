Red Rooster Lounge 269: I Want To Know

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets, the Isley Brothers & Santana, Marcus King Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan with Jimmie Vaughan, Jimmy Dawkins, Magic Sam, Anson Funderburgh–Otis Grand–Debbie Davies, William Clarke, and Bobby “Blue” Bland.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
I WANT TO KNOW
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 269
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, July 31, 2017 [CWRR-0269]
[01] Red Rooster Theme
[02] Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets: Tell Me What I Want To Hear
[03] Isley Brothers & Santana: I Just Want To Make Love To You
[04] Marcus King Band: Devil’s Hand
[05] Stevie Ray Vaughan with Jimmie Vaughan: Change It
[06] Jimmy Dawkins: I Want To Know
[07] Jimmy Dawkins: Sounds Of West Side Chicago
[08] Magic Sam: Sweet Home Chicago
[09] Anson Funderburgh–Otis Grand–Debbie Davies: A Little Too Late
[10] William Clarke: Telephone Is Ringing
[11] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Two Steps From The Blues
[12] William Clarke: A Good Girl Is Hard To Find
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1639]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.