Red Rooster Lounge 269: I Want To Know

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets, the Isley Brothers & Santana, Marcus King Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan with Jimmie Vaughan, Jimmy Dawkins, Magic Sam, Anson Funderburgh–Otis Grand–Debbie Davies, William Clarke, and Bobby “Blue” Bland.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I WANT TO KNOW

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 269

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, July 31, 2017 [CWRR-0269]

[01] Red Rooster Theme

[02] Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets: Tell Me What I Want To Hear

[03] Isley Brothers & Santana: I Just Want To Make Love To You

[04] Marcus King Band: Devil’s Hand

[05] Stevie Ray Vaughan with Jimmie Vaughan: Change It

[06] Jimmy Dawkins: I Want To Know

[07] Jimmy Dawkins: Sounds Of West Side Chicago

[08] Magic Sam: Sweet Home Chicago

[09] Anson Funderburgh–Otis Grand–Debbie Davies: A Little Too Late

[10] William Clarke: Telephone Is Ringing

[11] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Two Steps From The Blues

[12] William Clarke: A Good Girl Is Hard To Find

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1639]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.