Red Rooster Lounge 270: Count The Days

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Luther Allison, Marcia Balk, Stacy Jones with Lee Oskar, the Paul Delay Band, Rockin’ Tabby Thomas, Brad Stivers, Gregg Allman, Taj Mahal, Sonny Landreth, Anson Funderburgh-Otis Grand-Debbie Davies, and Kenny Blue Ray.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COUNT THE DAYS
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 270
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, August 7, 2017 [CWRR-0270]
[01] Red Rooster Theme
[02] Rick Estrin & The Nightcats: Hot In Here
[03] Luther Allison: What Have I Done Wrong
[04] Marcia Ball: Count The Days
[05] Stacy Jones with Lee Oskar: Stomp Jump Boogie
[06] Paul Delay Band: Come On With It > Wealthy Man
[07] Rockin’ Tabby Thomas: Keep On Trying
[08] Brad Stivers: One Night Of Sin
[09] Gregg Allman: Before The Bullets Fly
[10] Taj Mahal: Strong Man Holler
[11] Sonny LandrethL Blues Attack
[12] Anson Funderburgh–Otis Grand–Debbie Davies: There Was A Time
[13] Kenny Blue Ray: Thank You Jimi
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1640]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.