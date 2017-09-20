Red Rooster Lounge 270: Count The Days

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Luther Allison, Marcia Balk, Stacy Jones with Lee Oskar, the Paul Delay Band, Rockin’ Tabby Thomas, Brad Stivers, Gregg Allman, Taj Mahal, Sonny Landreth, Anson Funderburgh-Otis Grand-Debbie Davies, and Kenny Blue Ray.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COUNT THE DAYS

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 270

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, August 7, 2017 [CWRR-0270]

[01] Red Rooster Theme

[02] Rick Estrin & The Nightcats: Hot In Here

[03] Luther Allison: What Have I Done Wrong

[04] Marcia Ball: Count The Days

[05] Stacy Jones with Lee Oskar: Stomp Jump Boogie

[06] Paul Delay Band: Come On With It > Wealthy Man

[07] Rockin’ Tabby Thomas: Keep On Trying

[08] Brad Stivers: One Night Of Sin

[09] Gregg Allman: Before The Bullets Fly

[10] Taj Mahal: Strong Man Holler

[11] Sonny LandrethL Blues Attack

[12] Anson Funderburgh–Otis Grand–Debbie Davies: There Was A Time

[13] Kenny Blue Ray: Thank You Jimi

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1640]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.