Red Rooster Lounge 271: Fear No Evil

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Little Johnny Taylor, Zen Blues Band, Robert Ward, Eddie Cotton, Jimmy Dawkins, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Missy Andersen, Brad Stivers, Billy Flynn, the Cash Box Kings, Guy Davis, and Otis Grand.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FEAR NO EVIL

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 271

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, August 14, 2017 [CWRR-0271]

[01] Red Rooster Theme

[02] Little Johnnie Taylor: If You Love Me Like You Say

[03] Zen Blues Band: I’ve Had Harder Times From Better Women Than You

[04] Robert Wars: Fear No Evil

[05] Eddie Cotton: Be Careful

[06] Jimmy Dawkins: Are You Ready

[07] Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Use Me

[08] Missy Andersen: Better Or Worse

[09] Brad Stivers: Nickel & A Nail

[10] Billy Flynn: Suffering With The Blues

[11] Cash Box Kings: I’m A Stranger

[12] Guy Davis: Dust My Broom

[13] Otis Grand: Guitar Lovin’ Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1641]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.