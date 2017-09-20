Red Rooster Lounge 272: I’m On To You

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Joe Louis Walker, Toronzo Cannon, Janiva Magness, Mac Arnold’s Blues Revival, Little Richard, Mike Bloomfield, Sleepy John Estes, Joy Of Cooking, Kilborn Alley, Ron Sorin & The Blue Coast Band, and The Barcodes.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I’M ON TO YOU

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 272

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, August 21, 2017 [CWRR-0272]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Joe Louis Walker: I’m On To You

[03] Toronzo Cannon; Leaving Mood

[04] Janiva Magness: I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down

[05] Mac Arnold’s Blues Revival: Ghetto Blues

[06] Little Richard: I Don’t Know What You Got

[07] Mike Bloomfield: Don’t You Lie To Me

[08] Sleepy John Estes: Goin’ To Brownsville

[09] Joy Of Cooking: Goin’ To Brownsville > Mockingbird

[10] Kilborn Alley: Couple Of Days (Change My Ways)

[11] Ron Sorin & The Blue Coast Band: 7 Years

[12] The Barcodes: The Snitch

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1642]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.