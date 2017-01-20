Red Rooster Lounge: All These Blues

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Mitch Kashmar, Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore, Tim Gartland, John Long, The “5” Royales, Rusty Zinn, Kenny Parker, Big Mama Thornton, Elvin Bishop, Ebony Jo-Ann, the Charles Ford Band, Terry Evans, Otis Grand, and B.B. King.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ALL THESE BLUES

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 236

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 12, 2016 [CWRR-0236]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Mitch Kashmar: East Of 82nd St.

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore: She’s My Crazy Little Baby

[05] Tim Gartland: Go West!

[06] John Long: Climbing High Mountains (Trying To Get Home)

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] The “5” Royales: Baby Don’t Do It

[09] Rusty Zinn: Don’t Let It Be In Vain

[10] Kenny Parker: Take It Easy On A Fool

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Big Mama Thornton: Let Your Tears Fall Baby

[13] Elvin Bishop: I’ll Be Glad

[14] Ebony Jo-Ann: Just Rain

[15] Charles Ford Band: All These Blues

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Terry Evans: I Want To Go Back

[18] Otis Grand: Three Time Loser

[19] B.B. King: Boogie Rock

[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1606]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.