Red Rooster Lounge: Blue XMas

Cary Wolfson is spinning for Christmas at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, Angel Rissoff, Chick Willis, Dave Keyes, B.B. Coleman & Blues Boy Willie, Honey Davis, Lord Buckley, Fruteland Jackson, Ingrid Lucia, Irma Thomas, Paul Oscher, Little Esther & Mel Walker, Elvin Bishop, and Charles Brown.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUE XMAS

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 80

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 16, 2013 [CWRR-0080]

[02] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Jingle Bells

[04] Angel Rissoff: Christmas Kisses

[05] Chick Willis: May Christmas Bring You Happiness

[06] Dave Keyes: Who Stole The Baby Jesus

[08] B.B. Coleman & Blues Boy Willie: All I Need For Christmas Is You

[09] Honey Davis: Blue Christmas

[10] Lord Buckley: Scrooge

[12] Fruteland Jackson: Fat Santa

[13] Ingrid Lucia: Zat You, Santa Claus?

[15] Irma Thomas: O Holy Night

[16] Paul Oscher: Christmas Blues

[17] Little Esther & Mel Walker: Far Away Christmas Blues

[18] Elvin Bishop: Little Drummer Boy

[20] Closing Music: Charles Brown: Merry Christmas Baby

