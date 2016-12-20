Red Rooster Lounge: Blue XMas

Cary Wolfson is spinning for Christmas at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, Angel Rissoff, Chick Willis, Dave Keyes, B.B. Coleman & Blues Boy Willie, Honey Davis, Lord Buckley, Fruteland Jackson, Ingrid Lucia, Irma Thomas, Paul Oscher, Little Esther & Mel Walker, Elvin Bishop, and Charles Brown.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUE XMAS
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 80
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 16, 2013 [CWRR-0080]
[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments
[02] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Jingle Bells
[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments
[04] Angel Rissoff: Christmas Kisses
[05] Chick Willis: May Christmas Bring You Happiness
[06] Dave Keyes: Who Stole The Baby Jesus
[07] Red Rooster Comments
[08] B.B. Coleman & Blues Boy Willie: All I Need For Christmas Is You
[09] Honey Davis: Blue Christmas
[10] Lord Buckley: Scrooge
[11] Red Rooster Comments
[12] Fruteland Jackson: Fat Santa
[13] Ingrid Lucia: Zat You, Santa Claus?
[14] Red Rooster Comments
[15] Irma Thomas: O Holy Night
[16] Paul Oscher: Christmas Blues
[17] Little Esther & Mel Walker: Far Away Christmas Blues
[18] Elvin Bishop: Little Drummer Boy
[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & ID
[20] Closing Music: Charles Brown: Merry Christmas Baby
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1449]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.