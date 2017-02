Red Rooster Lounge: Boot That Thing

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Ronnie Baker Brooks, Mississippi Heat, Sharon Lewis & Texas Heat, Jim Koeppel, Mitch Kashmar, John Long, Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore, Taj Mahal, Roosevelt Sykes, Joe Louis Walker, Sugar Ray & The Bluetones, Duke Robillard, and Lazy Lester.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOOT THAT THING

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 238

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 26, 2016 [CWRR-0238]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Ronnie Baker Brooks: Doing Too Much

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Mississippi Heat: Cupid Bound

[05] Sharon Lewis & Texas Heat: Why I Sing The Blues

[06] Jim Koeppel: Let Me Tell You

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Mitch Kashmar: The Petroleum Blues

[09] John Long: Baby Please Set A Date

[10] Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore: Goin’ Back To Tennessee

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Taj Mahal: Down Home Girl

[13] Roosevelt Sykes: Boot That Thing

[14] Joe Louis Walker: Stick A Fork In Me

[15] Sugar Ray & The Bluetones: I Believe

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Duke Robillard: Duke’s Mood

[18] Lazy Lester: Raining In My Heart

[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1608]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.