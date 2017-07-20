Red Rooster Lounge: Born In Chicago

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by the Homemade Jamz Blues Band, John Mayall, Nick Moss & The Flip Tops, James Cotton, Ollabelle, Big Joe Williams with Amelia Johnson, Darrell Nulisch, Jesse Yawn, the Midnight Creepers, Albert Castiglia, the Phillip Walker Big Band, and Mike Kindred.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BORN IN CHICAGO

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 261

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, June 12, 2017 [CWRR-0261]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Homemade Jamz Blues Band: Rumors

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] John Mayall: Train To My Heart

[05] Nick Moss & The Flip Tops: I Got All Kinds Of Love

[06] James Cotton: Born In Chicago

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Ollabelle: Soul Of A Man

[09] Big Joe Williams with Amelia Johnson: My Last Girl — Don’t Treat Her Wrong

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] Darrell Nulisch: Just A Little Blues

[12] Jesse Yawn: Catch Me When I Fall

[13] Midnight Creepers: Another You

[14] Red Rooster Comments

[15] Albert Castiglia: He’s Got All The Whiskey

[16] Phillip Walker Big Band: Mary Ann

[17] Mike Kindred: Sleazy Boogie

[18] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1632]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.