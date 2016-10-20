Red Rooster Lounge: Comin’ For Ya

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Chick Willis, Bobby King, Imperial Crowns, Johnny Rawls, Kenny “Blue” Ray, Jesse Fortune & Buddy Guy, Lonnie Mack, Chris Cain, Bbq Bob Maglinte, Billy Branch, and Kenny “Blue” Ray.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COMIN’ FOR YA

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 227

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, October 10, 2016 [CWRR-0227]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Chick Willis: Today I Started Loving You Again

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Bobby King: Let Me Go Back To The Country

[05] Imperial Crowns: Comin’ For Ya

[06] Johnny Rawls: I’m A Bluesman

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Kenny “Blue” Ray: Nightmare On North Beach

[09] Jesse Fortune & Buddy Guy: Good Things

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] Lonnie Mack: Stop!

[12] Chris Cain: Late Night City Blues

[13] Red Rooster Comments

[14] Bbq Bob Maglinte: Walk With My Baby

[15] Billy Branch: One More Mile

[16] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Music: Kenny “Blue” Ray: Pullin’ For Michael

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1597]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.