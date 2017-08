Red Rooster Lounge: Cross Cut Saw

Cary Wolfson’s holding forth on the turntables at the Red Rooster Lounge in this program from deep in the vaults wth a great program of blues by Albert King, thev Butterfield Blues Band, Tail Dragger, Mississippi Heat, Janis Joplin, Eddie Burns, Rev. Gary Davis, Henry “Ragtime Texas” Thomas, Charles Brown, Dan Penn & Spooner Oldham, Arthur Alexander, Blind Willie Johnson, and Joseph Spence & the Pindar Family.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CROSS CUT SAW

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 267

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, 2006 [CWRR-0002]

[01] Theme: Harlem Nocturne with Cary Wolfson Intro

[02] Albert King: Cross Cut Saw

[04] Butterfield Blues Band: Work Song

[05] Tail Dragger: My Head Is Bald

[07] Mississippi Heat: She’s 19 Years Old

[08] Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can

[09] Eddie Burns: I’ll Always Be Around

[10] Red Rooster Comments & Rent-A-Ride Commercial

[11] Rev. Gary Davis: Sampson and Delilah

[12] Henry “Ragtime Texas” Thomas: Don’t Ease Me In

[14] Charles Brown: Trouble Blues

[15] Dan Penn & Spooner Oldham: It Tears Me Up

[16] Arthur Alexander: Rainbow Road

[18] Blind Willie Johnson: Dark Is the Night

[19] Red Rooster Outro

[20] Closing Music: Joseph Spence & the Pindar Family: Lay Your Head Now Upon Your Savior’s Breast

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, written & recorded by Cary Wolfson

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds

© 2006, 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.