Red Rooster Lounge: Cut You A-Loose

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Jimmy Vaughn, Jenny Maldaur, Two Bones & A Pick, Magic Sam, Otis Rush, Mike Zito, The Soul Stirrers, Doug Quattlebaum, Ted Hawkins, Tad Robinson, Irma Thomas, and Frank O. Johnson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CUT YOU A-LOOSE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 233

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, November 21, 2016 [CWRR-0233]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Jimmy Vaughn: Don’t Ya Know

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Jenny Maldaur: Dearest Darling

[05] Two Bones & A Pick: You Gotta Cry

[06] Magic Sam: My Love Will Never Die

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Otis Rush: Cut You A-Loose

[09] Mike Zito: Dirty Blonde

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] The Soul Stirrers: It Won’t Be Very Long

[12] Doug Quattlebaum: Touch The Hem Of His Garment

[13] Ted Hawkins: Stay Close To Me

[14] Tad Robinson: Since You’ve Been Gone

[15] Red Rooster Comments

[16] Irma Thomas: Got To Bring It Wit’chu

[17] Frank O. Johnson: Too Rich

[18] Red Rooster Closing Comments

[19] Closing Music & Outro

