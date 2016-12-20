Red Rooster Lounge: Deck The Halls

Cary Wolfson is spinning Christmas tunes for 2015 at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Billy Gibson Band, Little Jimmy Thomas, the Holmes Brothers, Carey Bell, Kenny Neal, Bobby Allen & The Exceptions, Chick Willis, Smokey Wilson, Sugar Chile Robinson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix, The Blind Boys with Tom Waits, Irma Thomas, and Charles Brown.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DECK THE HALLS

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 185

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 14, 2015 [CWRR-0185]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Billy Gibson Band: The Little Drummer Boy

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Little Jimmy Thomas: Deck The Halls

[05] The Holmes Brothers: Back Door Santa

[06] Carey Bell: Christmas Train

[07] Kenny Neal: I’ll Be Home For Christmas

[08] Bobby Allen & The Exceptions: Lonely Christmas Tears

[09] Red Rooster Comments

[10] Chick Willis: All I Want For Christmas Is To Lay Around And Love On You

[11] Smokey Wilson: Christmas

[12] Sugar Chile Robinson: Christmas Boogie

[13] Red Rooster Comments

[14] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Merry Christmas

[15] Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix: Frosty

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] The Blind Boys with Tom Waits: Go Tell It On The Mountain

[18] Irma Thomas: O Holy Night

[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Charles Brown: Merry Christmas Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1554]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2015, 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.