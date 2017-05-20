Red Rooster Lounge: Dig Myself A Hole

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Otis Rush, Rick Holmstrom, Mississippi Heat, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Ted Taylor, Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio, Honey Davis, Coco Montoya, Johnny “Big Moose” Walker, Barbara Dane & Lightnin’ Hopkins, Guy Davis, Hound Dog Taylor, and Ronnie Earl.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DIG MYSELF A HOLE
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 256
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 8, 2017 [CWRR-0256]
[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments
[02] Otis Rush: All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments
[04] Rick Holmstrom: Dig Myself A Hole
[05] Mississippi Heat: Can’t Get Me No Traction
[06] Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials: Deep In My Soul
[07] Ted Taylor: I Need Your Love So Bad
[08] Red Rooster Comments
[09] Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio: Can’t Take No More
[10] Honey Davis: Goin’ Down
[11] Coco Montoya: ‘Bout To Make Me Leave Home
[12] Red Rooster Comments
[13] Johnny “Big Moose” Walker: Mean Old Frisco
[14] Barbara Dane & Lightnin’ Hopkins: Let Me Be Your Rag Doll
[15] Guy Davis: Baby Please Don’t Go Back To New Orleans
[16] Hound Dog Taylor: Sun Is Shining
[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Closing Music: Ronnie Earl: Through Floods And Storms
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1627]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.