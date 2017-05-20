Red Rooster Lounge: Dig Myself A Hole

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Otis Rush, Rick Holmstrom, Mississippi Heat, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Ted Taylor, Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio, Honey Davis, Coco Montoya, Johnny “Big Moose” Walker, Barbara Dane & Lightnin’ Hopkins, Guy Davis, Hound Dog Taylor, and Ronnie Earl.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DIG MYSELF A HOLE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 256

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 8, 2017 [CWRR-0256]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Otis Rush: All Your Love (I Miss Loving)

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Rick Holmstrom: Dig Myself A Hole

[05] Mississippi Heat: Can’t Get Me No Traction

[06] Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials: Deep In My Soul

[07] Ted Taylor: I Need Your Love So Bad

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio: Can’t Take No More

[10] Honey Davis: Goin’ Down

[11] Coco Montoya: ‘Bout To Make Me Leave Home

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] Johnny “Big Moose” Walker: Mean Old Frisco

[14] Barbara Dane & Lightnin’ Hopkins: Let Me Be Your Rag Doll

[15] Guy Davis: Baby Please Don’t Go Back To New Orleans

[16] Hound Dog Taylor: Sun Is Shining

[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Music: Ronnie Earl: Through Floods And Storms

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1627]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.