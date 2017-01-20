Red Rooster Lounge: Double Trouble

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Luther Allison, Buckwheat Zydeco, Boo Boo Davis, John Hammond, Joe Louis Walker, Mia Vermilllion, Walter “Wolfman” Washington–Joe Krown–Russell Batiste, Jr, Tommy Castro, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and Canned Heat.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DOUBLE TROUBLE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 240

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, January 9, 2017 [CWRR-0240]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Luther Allison: Goin’ Down

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Buckwheat Zydeco: When The Levee Breaks

[05] Boo Boo Davi: Silvermine

[06] John Hammond: Sixteen Shells From A 30-06

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Joe Louis Walker: Blackjack

[09] Mia Vermilllion: In The Dark

[10] Walter “Wolfman” Washington–Joe Krown–Russell Batiste, Jr: I Feel So Bad

[11] Tommy Castro: Ninety-Nine And A Half

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] Paul Butterfield Blues Band: Double Trouble

[14] Canned Heat: Junior’s Shuffle

[15] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1610]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.