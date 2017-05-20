Red Rooster Lounge: Guilty Pleasures

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by the Muddy Waters Tribute Band, Billy Flynn, Adrianna Marie , Brad Stivers, Son Seals, Selwyn Birchwood, Little Jimmy King, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Andrew “Big Voice” Odom, Mr. Sipp, the North Mississippi Allstars, and Otis Grand.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GUILTY PLEASURES

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 258

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 22, 2017 [CWRR-0258]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Muddy Waters Tribute Band: Don’t Go No Further

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Billy Flynn: Good Navigator

[05] Adrianna Marie: Sidecar Mama

[06] Brad Stivers: You’re Just About To Lose Your Clown

[07] Son Seals: I’m Gonna Take It All Back

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] Selwyn Birchwood: Guilty Pleasures

[10] Little Jimmy King: Wrapped Up In Love Again

[11] John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers: Remember This

[12] Andrew “Big Voice” Odom: Reconsider Baby

[13] Red Rooster Comments

[14] Mr. Sipp: Knock A Hole In It

[15] North Mississippi Allstars: Need To Be Free

[16] Otis Grand: Slo’ Mo’ Shun

[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1629]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.