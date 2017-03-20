Red Rooster Lounge: High Road

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Ronnie Baker Brooks, Erma Franklin, Beth Hart, King Biscuit Boy, Otis Taylor, Marcus King Band, John Primer, Bennie Turner & Marva Wright, Taj Mahal & Ben Harper, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Bobby ”Blue” Bland, Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire with Sugar Blue, Jack Yoder & The 2-Piece Suit, and Chuck Berry.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HIGH ROAD

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 243

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, January 30, 2017 [CWRR-0243]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Ronnie Baker Brooks: Show Me

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Erma Franklin: Piece of My Heart

[05] Beth Hart: Let’s Get Together

[06] King Biscuit Boy: It’s My Soul

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Otis Taylor: Jump Jelly Belly

[09] Marcus King Band: Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With That

[10] John Primer: Cold Blooded Bluesman

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Bennie Turner & Marva Wright: Pity On This Lovesick Fool

[13] Taj Mahal & Ben Harper: Dust Me Down

[14] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: That’s What I’m Talkin’ About

[15] Red Rooster Comments

[16] Bobby ”Blue” Bland: I Ain’t Doin’ Too Bad

[17] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire with Sugar Blue: High Road

[18] Jack Yoder & The 2-Piece Suit: Black Cat Road

[19] Chuck Berry: Blues

[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1613]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.