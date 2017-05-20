Red Rooster Lounge: I Want It All

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Ruby Andrews, Chris Thomas King, Scott Ainslie, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Guy Davis, John Nemeth, Irma Thomas, Brian Templeton, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Mike Bloomfield, Billy Price Band, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, Ruth Brown, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Otis Grand & Joe Louis Walker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I WANT IT ALL

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 253

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, April 17, 2017 [CWRR-0253]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Ruby Andrews: Strange Things Happening Every Day

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Chris Thomas King: If I Had Possession Over Judgment Day

[05] Scott Ainslie: Crossroads Blues

[06] Alvin Youngblood Hart: Hellhound On My Trail

[07] Guy Davis: Hooray, Hooray, These Women Is Killing Me

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] John Nemeth: Gave Up On You

[10] Irma Thomas: You Don’t Know Nothin’ About Love

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Brian Templeton: I Don’t Want No Woman

[13] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: I Want It All

[14] Mike Bloomfield: Farther Up The Road

[15] Billy Price Band: Something Strange

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Professor Louie & The Crowmatix: Hi Hieel Sneakers

[18] Ruth Brown: Somebody Touched Me

[19] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Up Above My Head

[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Music: Otis Grand & Joe Louis Walker: SRV, My Mood, Too

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#____]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.