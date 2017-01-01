Red Rooster Lounge: Little Rain

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by John Lee Hooker, Taj Mahal, Johnny Rawls, Jesse Dee with Rachael Price, Mel Brown & The Homewreckers, Maurice John Vaughn, Dave Thompson, Doyle Bramhall, Mojomama, Bobby Murray, Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters, Ike Turner with Billy Gales, and Ray Charles.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LITTLE RAIN

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 234

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, November 28, 2016 [CWRR-0234]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] John Lee Hooker: Slim’s Stomp

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Taj Mahal: I Need Your Loving

[05] Johnny Rawls: Don’t Let My Baby Ride

[06] Jesse Dee with Rachael Price: From The Start

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Mel Brown & The Homewreckers: Woke Up This Morning

[09] Maurice John Vaughn: Generic Blues

[10] Dave Thompson: Got A Bad Feeling

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Doyle Bramhall: Ooh Wee Baby

[13] Mojomama: Lying In The Dark

[14] Bobby Murray: River’s Invitation

[15] Red Rooster Comments

[16] Jimmy Reed: Little Rain

[17] Muddy Waters: 40 Days And 40 Nights

[18] Ike Turner with Billy Gales: Night Howler

[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Ray Charles: Rockhouse (Parts 1 & 2)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1604]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.