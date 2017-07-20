Red Rooster Lounge: Lookin’ Good

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Coco Montoya, Mike Zito, the Cash Box Kings, Magic Sam, Maria Muldaur, John Mooney, Barbara Morrison, the Chris Cain Band, Elmore James, the Allman Brothers Band, and Jimmie Vaughn.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LOOKIN’ GOOD

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 262

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, June 19, 2017 [CWRR-0262]

[02] Coco Montoya: Fear No Evil

[04] Mike Zito: Change My Ways

[05] Cash Box Kings: Preachin’ The Blues

[06] Magic Sam: Lookin’ Good

[08] Maria Muldaur: Bank Failure Blues

[09] John Mooney: Late Last Night

[10] Barbara Morrison: Still Called The Blues

[11] Chris Cain Band: Steppin’ On A High Wire

[13] Elmore James: The Way You Treat Me

[14] Allman Brothers Band: The Sky Is Crying

[15] Jimmie Vaughan: StraJnge Pleasure

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1633]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.