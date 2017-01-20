Red Rooster Lounge: Midnight Movie

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Mike Kindred, Kid Ramos, Mojomama, Luther Allison, Kelly Brothers, Rusty Zinn, Ray Charles, Eddie Kirkland, Willie King &

“Birmingham” George Conner, Taildragger, Jimmy Reed, and Ronnie Earl.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MIDNIGHT MOVIE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 235

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 5, 2016 [CWRR-0235]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Mike Kindred: Midnight Movie

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Kid Ramos: ‘Lizabeth

[05] Mojomama: Forbidden Love

[06] Luther Allison: There Comes A Time

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Kelly Brothers: Falling In Love Again

[09] Rusty Zinn: Best Of Luck Baby

[10] Ray Charles: I Want To Know

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Eddie Kirkland: Pick Up The Pieces

[13] Willie King & “Birmingham” George Conner: I’m Leavin’

[14] Red Rooster Comments

[15] Taildragger: Crawling Kingsnake

[16] Jimmy Reed: You Don’t Have To Go

[17] Ronnie Earl: Bobby’s Bop

[18] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1605]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.