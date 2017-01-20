Red Rooster Lounge: Mood Indica

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Rusty Zinn, the Holmes Brothers, Maurice John Vaughn, Hacksaw Harney, Mitch Kashmar, Betty Harris, Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Finis Tasby, Frank Frost , Ronnie Baker Brooks, Luther Tucker, and Ronnie Earl.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MOOD INDICA
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 239
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, January 2, 2017 [CWRR-0239]
[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments
[02] Rusty Zinn: nDon’t Let Daddy Slow Walk You Down
[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments
[04] The Holmes Brothers: Give It Up
[05] Maurice John Vaughn: Can’t Nobody
[06] Hacksaw Harney: Ragtime Blues
[07] Red Rooster Comments
[08] Mitch Kashmar: Mood Indica
[09] Betty Harris: A Fool Can Always Break Your Heart
[10] Red Rooster Comments
[11] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Home Free Blues
[12] Finis Tasby: Rockin’ With The Blues
[13] Frank Frost: Ride With Your Daddy Tonight
[14] Ronnie Baker Brooks: Wham Bam Thank You Sam
[15] Red Rooster Comments
[16] Luther Tucker: Mean Old World
[17] Ronnie Earl: Blues For Dr. Donna
[18] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1609]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.