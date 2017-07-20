Red Rooster Lounge: Movin’ & Groovin’

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges, Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Mark Hummel, Jimmy Burns, Skip James, John Martyn, Coco Robicheaux, Muddy Waters, Irma Thomas, Terry Hanck, and Michael Williams.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MOVIN’ & GROOVIN’

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 264

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, July 3, 2017 [CWRR-0264]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges: Movin’ & Groovin’

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones: Momma Didn’t Raise No Fool

[05] Mark Hummel: I’m A Lover Not A Fighter

[06] Jimmy Burns: Red Hot Mama

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Skip James: Devil Got My Woman

[09] John Martyn: I’d Rather Be The Devil

[10] Coco Robicheaux: Work Of The Devil

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Muddy Waters: My Eyes Keep Me In Trouble

[13] Irma Thomas: Got To Bring It With You

[14] Terry Hanck: Wish I Had Never

[15] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Closing Music: Michael Williams:Late Night Walk

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1635]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.