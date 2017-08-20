Red Rooster Lounge: On The Run

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, Mr. Sipp, Micki Free, Linsey Alexander, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Lightnin’ Hopkins & Barbara Dane, Otis Rush, Johnny Young South Side Band, Cash Box Kings, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Katie Webster with Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Barry Levenson.

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, July 17, 2017 [CWRR-0266]

[02] Professor Louie & The Crowmatix: Fine Little Mama

[04] Mr. Sipp: Knock A Hole In It

[05] Micki Free: Mojo Black Coffee Blues

[06] Linsey Alexander: Comb Over Blues

[07] Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Don’t Leave Me Here

[09] Lightnin’ Hopkins & Barbara Dane: I Know You Got Another Man

[10] Otis Rush: Gambler’s Blues

[11] Johnny Young South Side Band: Tighten Up On It

[13] Cash Box Kings: Blues For Chi-Rag

[14] Bobby “Blue” Bland: I Pity The Fool

[15] Katie Webster with Stevie Ray Vaughn: On The Run

[16] Barry Levenson: Magic Groove

