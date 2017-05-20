Red Rooster Lounge: Pie In The Sky

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Snooks Eaglin, Johnny Copeland, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Finis Tasby, Paul Delay, Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix, Otis Rush, Coco Montoya, Robert Cray, Eric Gales, Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom , and Larry Coryell.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PIE IN THE SKY
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 255
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 1, 2017 [CWRR-0255]
[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments
[02] Snooks Eaglin: Dizzy Miss Lizzy
[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments
[04] Johnny Copeland: Pie In The Sky
[05] Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Shake Me In Your Arms
[06] Finis Tasby: Merry’s Blues (I Believe)
[07] Red Rooster Comments
[08] Paul Delay: Ain’t That Right
[09] Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix: I Finally Got You
[10] Otis Rush: You’re Breaking My Heart
[11] Coco Montoya: Before The Bullets Fly
[12] Red Rooster Comments
[13] Robert Cray: Your Good Thing Is About To End
[14] Eric Gales: Help Yourself
[15] Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom: Can’t You See?
[16] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro
[17] Closing Music: Larry Coryell: Major Jazz, Minor Blues
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1626]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.