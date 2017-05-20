Red Rooster Lounge: Pie In The Sky

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Snooks Eaglin, Johnny Copeland, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Finis Tasby, Paul Delay, Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix, Otis Rush, Coco Montoya, Robert Cray, Eric Gales, Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom , and Larry Coryell.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PIE IN THE SKY

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 255

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 1, 2017 [CWRR-0255]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Snooks Eaglin: Dizzy Miss Lizzy

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Johnny Copeland: Pie In The Sky

[05] Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Shake Me In Your Arms

[06] Finis Tasby: Merry’s Blues (I Believe)

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Paul Delay: Ain’t That Right

[09] Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix: I Finally Got You

[10] Otis Rush: You’re Breaking My Heart

[11] Coco Montoya: Before The Bullets Fly

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] Robert Cray: Your Good Thing Is About To End

[14] Eric Gales: Help Yourself

[15] Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom: Can’t You See?

[16] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Music: Larry Coryell: Major Jazz, Minor Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1626]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.