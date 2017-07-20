Red Rooster Lounge: Reefer Head Woman

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Katie Webster, Floyd McDaniel with Dave Specter, Little Mac Simmons, Buddy Guy & Jr. Wells, Tracy Nelson, Johnny Adams, Cash Box Kings, Sugar Ray Norcia, Mark Hummel, Lee Shot Williams, and Michael Williams.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

REEFER HEAD WOMAN

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 263

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, June 26, 2017 [CWRR-0263]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Katie Webster: I Wanna Know

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Floyd McDaniel with Dave Specter: Mean Old World

[05] Little Mac Simmons: Reefer Head Woman

[06] Buddy Guy & Jr. Wells: T-Bone Shuffle

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Tracy Nelson: Walk Away

[09] Johnny Adams: Even Now

[10] Red Rooster Comments

[11] Cash Box Kings: Goin’ Down To Eli’s

[12] Sugar Ray Norcia: Love, Life & Money

[13] Mark Hummel: Jump With You Baby

[14] Red Rooster Comments

[15] Lee Shot Williams: Drowning On Dry Land

[16] Michael Williams: The Voice Of An Old Friend

[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1634]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.