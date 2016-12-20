Red Rooster Lounge: Roll Over Baby

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Ike Turner & The Kings Of Rhythm , Howlin’ Wolf, Taj Mahal & Ben Harper, Guitar Shorty, Sean Costello, Jerry Garcia Band with Maria Muldaur & Donna Godchaux, the Original 5 Blind Boys Of Alabama, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Scott Ainslie, Irma Thomas, Koko Taylor, the Hollywood Fats Band , Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, and the Hollywood Blue Flames.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROLL OVER BABY

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 232

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network,November 14, 2016 [CWRR-0232]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Ike Turner & The Kings Of Rhythm; Get It Over Baby

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Howlin’ Wolf; Howling For My Darlin’

[05] Taj Mahal &.Ben Harper: Dust Me Down

[06] Guitar Shorty: Roll Over Baby

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Sean Costello: Going Home

[09] Jerry Garcia Band with Maria Muldaur & Donna Godchaux: I’ll Be With Thee

[10] Original 5 Blind Boys Of Alabama: This May Be The Last Time

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: Soul Serenade

[13] Scott Ainslie: Losing Faith In You

[14] Irma Thomas: You Can Think Twice

[15] Koko Taylor: Don’t Go No Further

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Hollywood Fats Band: Baby Let’s Play House

[18] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Take 5

[19] Hollywood Blue Flames: 3rd Degree Burn

[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#____]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.