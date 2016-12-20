Red Rooster Lounge: Roll Over Baby

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Ike Turner & The Kings Of Rhythm , Howlin’ Wolf, Taj Mahal & Ben Harper, Guitar Shorty, Sean Costello, Jerry Garcia Band with Maria Muldaur & Donna Godchaux, the Original 5 Blind Boys Of Alabama, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Scott Ainslie, Irma Thomas, Koko Taylor, the Hollywood Fats Band , Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, and the Hollywood Blue Flames.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ROLL OVER BABY
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 232
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network,November 14, 2016 [CWRR-0232]
[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments
[02] Ike Turner & The Kings Of Rhythm; Get It Over Baby
[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments
[04] Howlin’ Wolf; Howling For My Darlin’
[05] Taj Mahal &.Ben Harper: Dust Me Down
[06] Guitar Shorty: Roll Over Baby
[07] Red Rooster Comments
[08] Sean Costello: Going Home
[09] Jerry Garcia Band with Maria Muldaur & Donna Godchaux: I’ll Be With Thee
[10] Original 5 Blind Boys Of Alabama: This May Be The Last Time
[11] Red Rooster Comments
[12] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: Soul Serenade
[13] Scott Ainslie: Losing Faith In You
[14] Irma Thomas: You Can Think Twice
[15] Koko Taylor: Don’t Go No Further
[16] Red Rooster Comments
[17] Hollywood Fats Band: Baby Let’s Play House
[18] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Take 5
[19] Hollywood Blue Flames: 3rd Degree Burn
[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#____]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.