Red Rooster Lounge: Skip Chaser

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Mitch Kashmar, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Hacksaw Harney, Sonny Terry, John Long, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Johnny Moeller, John Mayall, Kris Wiley, Marcus King Band, Delbert McClinton, and Greg Piccolo

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SKIP CHASER

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 242

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, January 23, 2017 [CWRR-0242]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Mitch Kashmar: Makin’ Bacon

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Mississippi Fred McDowell: Write Me A Few Of Your Lines

[05] Hacksaw Harney: Little Rock Blues Ii

[06] Sonny Terry: I Think I Got The Blues

[07] John Long: Things Can’t Be Down Always

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: 100 Years Of Blues

[10] Johnny Moeller: Well Goodbye Baby

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] John Mayall: Tears Came Rolling Down

[13] Kris Wiley: Working Late

[14] Red Rooster Comments

[15] Marcus King Band: Jealous Man

[16] Delbert Mcclinton: Skip Chaser

[17] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Closing Music: Greg Piccolo: Pic’s Gospel Groove

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1612]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.