Red Rooster Lounge: Suitcase Stomp

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Delbert McClinton, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Irma Thomas, Marcus King Band, Teeny Tucker, Kris Wiley, Demetria Taylor, Bobby “Blue” Bland, T-Bone Walker, Ted Taylor, Jack Yoder & The 2 Piece Suit, John Long, and Ronnie Earl.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SUITCASE STOMP

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 241

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network,January 16, 2017 [CWRR-0241]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Delbert McClinton: The Hunt Is On

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Keep On Rollin’

[05] Irma Thomas: Cheater Man

[06] Marcus King Band: Rita Is Gone

[07] Teeny Tucker: Heartbreak

[08] Red Rooster Comments

[09] Kris Wiley: Two Long Legs

[10] Demetria Taylor: Trying To Make A Living

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Bobby “Blue” Bland: This Time I’m Gone For Good

[13] T-Bone Walker: Mean Old World Blues

[14] Ted Taylor: It Hurts To Be In Love

[15] Red Rooster Comments

[16] Jack Yoder & The 2 Piece Suit: Red River Blues

[17] John Long: Suitcase Stomp

[18] Ronnie Earl: Miracle

[19] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1611]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.