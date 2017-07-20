Red Rooster Lounge: Tell The Truth

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Richard Berry, James Brown, The “5” Royales, Camille Howard, The Thunderbirds, Roy Milton, The Magic Tones, Little Willie John, Ray Charles, the Swan Silvertones, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Soul Stirrers, Adrianna Marie, Jesse Dee, Lou Ann Barton with Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Micki Free.

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, June 5, 2017 [CWRR-0260]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Richard Berry: I Am Bewildered

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] James Brown: Bewildered

[05] The “5” Royales: Tell The Truth

[06] Camille Howard: X-Temperaneous Boogie

[07] The Thunderbirds: Baby Let’s Play House

[08] Roy Milton: Keep A Dollar In Your Pocket

[09] The Magic Tones: Good Googa Mooga

[10] Richard Berry: Get Out Of The Car

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Little Willie John: Love, Life And Money

[13] Ray Charles: Losing Hand

[14] Swan Silvertones: Oh Mary Don’t You Weep

[15] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Up Above My Head

[16] Soul Stirrers: He’s My Guide

[17] Red Rooster Comments

[18] Adrianna Marie: Jump With You Baby

[19] Jesse Dee: I Won’t Forget About You

[20] Lou Ann Barton Wwith Stevie Ray Vaughn: You Can Have My Husband

[21] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[22] Closing Music: Micki Free: Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1631]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

