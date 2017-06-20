Red Rooster Lounge: The Moon Is Rising

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Southern Avenue, Gregg Allman, the Allman Brothers Band, Micki Free, Maurice John Vaughn, Hash Brown, Adrianna Marie, Freddie King, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Lowell Fulson, and Kenny “Blue” Ray.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE MOON IS RISING

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 259

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, May 29, 2017 [CWRR-0259]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Southern Avenue: Don’t Give Up

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Gregg Allman: Little By Little

[05] Allman Brothers Band: It’s Not My Cross To Bear

[06] Gregg Allman: Blind Man

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Micki Free: Greens And Barbecue

[09] Maurice John Vaughn: Computer Took My Job

[10] Hash Brown: My Baby’s Gone

[11] Adrianna Marie: Drive Me Daddy

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] Freddie King: The Moon Is Rising

[14] Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Don’t Leave Me Here

[15] Lowell Fulson: Goin’ Home

[16] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Music: Kenny “Blue” Ray: Tele Funkin

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1630]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.