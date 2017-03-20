Red Rooster Lounge: Three Time Loser

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Mr. Sipp, Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix, Southern Avenue, Mitch Kashmar, Snooks Eaglin, Jackie Payne-Steve Edmundson Band , the Johnnie Otis Show, Mattie Moultrie, B.B. King, Johnnie Johnson, Otis Taylor, Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom, Otis Grand, and Anthony Paule.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THREE TIME LOSER

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 245

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, February 13, 2017 [CWRR-0245]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Mr. Sipp: Bad Feeling

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Prof. Louie & The Crowmatix: Fine Little Mama

[05] Southern Avenue: 80 Miles From Memphis

[06] Mitch Kashmar: Love Grows Cold

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Snooks Eaglin: When It Rains It Pours

[09] Jackie Payne-Steve Edmundson Band: I Don’t Believe

[10] Johnnie Otis Show: Why Don’t You Do Right

[11] Red Rooster Comments

[12] Mattie Moultrie: That’s How Strong My Love Is

[13] B.B. King: Three O’Clock Blues

[14] Johnnie Johnson: Key To The Highway

[15] Otis Taylor: Tripping On This

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Johnny Dyer with Rick Holmstrom: Shake It!

[18] Otis Grand: Three Time Loser

[19] Anthony Paule: Jungle Sauce

[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1615]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.