Red Rooster Lounge: Too Late

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Angel Rissoff, Memphis Minnie & Joe McCoy, Maria Muldaur, Marcia Ball-Louann Barton-Angela Strehli, Ray Charles, Doug Sahm, The Delta Sonics, Carey Bell, Dion Payton & the 43rd St. Band, Jimmy Johnson, and Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TOO LATE
RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 237
Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 19, 2016 [CWRR-0237]
[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments
[02] Angel Rissoff: 29 Ways
[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments
[04] Memphis Minnie & Joe McCoy: When The Levee Breaks
[05] Memphis Minnie & Joe McCoy: What’s The Matter With The Mill?
[06] Memphis Minnie: Night Watchman Blues
[07] Red Rooster Comments
[08] Maria Muldaur: Rain Down Tears
[09] Marcia Ball-Louann Barton-Angela Strehli: A Fool In Love
[10] Ray Charles: Early In The Morning
[11] Doug Sahm: I Don’t Believe
[12] Red Rooster Comments
[13] The Delta Sonics: Born Blind
[14] Carey Bell: Too Late
[15] Dion Payton & the 43rd St. Band: All Your Affection Is Gone
[16] Red Rooster Comments
[17] Jimmy Johnson: Feel Like Breakin’ Up Somebody’s Home
[18] Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys: Bricks In My Pillow
[19] The Delta Sonics; In The Open
[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1400]
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.