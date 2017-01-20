Red Rooster Lounge: Too Late

Cary Wolfson is spinning at the Red Rooster Lounge with great blues sides by Angel Rissoff, Memphis Minnie & Joe McCoy, Maria Muldaur, Marcia Ball-Louann Barton-Angela Strehli, Ray Charles, Doug Sahm, The Delta Sonics, Carey Bell, Dion Payton & the 43rd St. Band, Jimmy Johnson, and Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TOO LATE

RED ROOSTER LOUNGE 237

Cary Wolfson, Red Rooster Radio Network, December 19, 2016 [CWRR-0237]

[01] Red Rooster Theme, ID & Opening Comments

[02] Angel Rissoff: 29 Ways

[03] Red Rooster Intro Comments

[04] Memphis Minnie & Joe McCoy: When The Levee Breaks

[05] Memphis Minnie & Joe McCoy: What’s The Matter With The Mill?

[06] Memphis Minnie: Night Watchman Blues

[07] Red Rooster Comments

[08] Maria Muldaur: Rain Down Tears

[09] Marcia Ball-Louann Barton-Angela Strehli: A Fool In Love

[10] Ray Charles: Early In The Morning

[11] Doug Sahm: I Don’t Believe

[12] Red Rooster Comments

[13] The Delta Sonics: Born Blind

[14] Carey Bell: Too Late

[15] Dion Payton & the 43rd St. Band: All Your Affection Is Gone

[16] Red Rooster Comments

[17] Jimmy Johnson: Feel Like Breakin’ Up Somebody’s Home

[18] Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys: Bricks In My Pillow

[19] The Delta Sonics; In The Open

[20] Red Rooster Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Cary Wolfson for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Cary Wolfson at Red Rooster Studios [#1400]

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Cary Wolfson. Used with permission.